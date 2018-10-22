Fleetwood Mac Setlist Preview

The latest incarnation of the legendary Fleetwood Mac are bringing their tour to Quicken Loans Arena Friday, October 26th. Tickets and info HERE. The tour features the line-up of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell of The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Split Enz and Crowded House.

Judging by the songs they performed recently in on there St. Louis tour stop, expect to hear the classics mixed in with some covers including Tom Petty. Take a look at the setlist and band below:

Video of Fleetwood Mac Takes the Stage with &quot;The Chain&quot;

Video of Fleetwood Mac Performs &quot;Gypsy&quot;

The Chain

Little Lies

Dreams

Second Hand News

Say You Love Me

Black Magic Woman

Everywhere

I Got You (Split Enz cover)

Rhiannon

Tell Me All the Things You Do

World Turning

Gypsy

Johnny B. Goode (Chuck Berry cover)

Oh Well

Don't Dream It's Over (Crowded House cover)

Landslide

Isn't It Midnight

Monday Morning

You Make Loving Fun

Gold Dust Woman

Go Your Own Way

Encore:

Free Fallin' (Tom Petty cover)

Don't Stop

All Over Again

