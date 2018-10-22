Stevie Nicks performs with Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac Setlist Preview

October 22, 2018
Live Music
Music

The latest incarnation of the legendary Fleetwood Mac are bringing their tour to Quicken Loans Arena Friday, October 26th. Tickets and info HERE. The tour features the line-up of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell of The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Split Enz and Crowded House.

Judging by the songs they performed recently in on there St. Louis tour stop, expect to hear the classics mixed in with some covers including Tom Petty. Take a look at the setlist and band below:

  • The Chain
  • Little Lies
  • Dreams
  • Second Hand News
  • Say You Love Me
  • Black Magic Woman
  • Everywhere
  • I Got You (Split Enz cover)
  • Rhiannon
  • Tell Me All the Things You Do
  • World Turning
  • Gypsy
  • Johnny B. Goode (Chuck Berry cover)
  • Oh Well
  • Don't Dream It's Over (Crowded House cover)
  • Landslide
  • Isn't It Midnight
  • Monday Morning
  • You Make Loving Fun
  • Gold Dust Woman
  • Go Your Own Way

Encore:

  • Free Fallin' (Tom Petty cover)
  • Don't Stop
  • All Over Again

Christine McVie
Tom Petty
setlist
Fleetwood Mac
Stevie Nicks
Neil Finn
Mike Campbell
Mick Fleetwood

