Northeast Ohio Fish Fry Guide

Is it just me or does Northeasts Ohio have some of the best fish fries in the world? Sure, cities on the ocean's coasts probably do it right but I'll tell ya, there's nothing better than some fried Lake Erie perch and homemade pierogies.

Union House - 2713 Brookpark Road, Cleveland

Cleveland Irish Players - West Side Irish American Club, 8559 Jennings Road, Olmsted Township

Knights of Columbus West Park Council 2790 - 3556 West 130th Street, Cleveland

Lakewood Masonic Temple - 15300 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church - 7700 Hoertz Road, Parma

Slovenian Society Home - Recher Hall, 20713 Recher Avenue, Euclid

Magnificat High School - 20770 Hilliard Boulevard., Rocky River

St. Mary Church - 250 Kraft Street, Berea

St. John Vianney - 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor

Prosperity Social Club - 1109 Starkweather Avenue, Cleveland

Ukrainian American Youth Association - 7425 West Pleasant Valley Road, Parma

Polish American Club - 472 Glenwood Avenue, Akron

Cleveland Elks Lodge No. 18 - 38860 Mentor Avenue, Willoughby

Gunselman's Tavern - 21490 Lorain Road, Fairview Park

St. Ambrose Parish - 929 Pearl Road, Brunswick

Bell Tower/St. John Bosco Church - 6480 Pearl Rooad, Parma Heights

To find more Lenten fish fries near you -- and to find out what they're serving! -- please click here.