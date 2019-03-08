Northeast Ohio Fish Fry Guide

March 8, 2019
Features

Is it just me or does Northeasts Ohio have some of the best fish fries in the world? Sure, cities on the ocean's coasts probably do it right but I'll tell ya, there's nothing better than some fried Lake Erie perch and homemade pierogies.

  • Union House - 2713 Brookpark Road, Cleveland

  • Cleveland Irish Players - West Side Irish American Club, 8559 Jennings Road, Olmsted Township

  • Knights of Columbus West Park Council 2790 - 3556 West 130th Street, Cleveland

  • Lakewood Masonic Temple - 15300 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

  • St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church - 7700 Hoertz Road, Parma

  • Slovenian Society Home - Recher Hall, 20713 Recher Avenue, Euclid

  • Magnificat High School - 20770 Hilliard Boulevard., Rocky River

  • St. Mary Church - 250 Kraft Street, Berea

  •  St. John Vianney - 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor

  • Prosperity Social Club - 1109 Starkweather Avenue, Cleveland

  • Ukrainian American Youth Association - 7425 West Pleasant Valley Road, Parma

  • Polish American Club - 472 Glenwood Avenue, Akron

  • Cleveland Elks Lodge No. 18 - 38860 Mentor Avenue, Willoughby

  • Gunselman's Tavern - 21490 Lorain Road, Fairview Park

  • St. Ambrose Parish - 929 Pearl Road, Brunswick

  • Bell Tower/St. John Bosco Church - 6480 Pearl Rooad, Parma Heights

To find more Lenten fish fries near you -- and to find out what they're serving! -- please click here.

Fish Fry
lent