LIST: The Most Romantic Songs For Your First Dance
Planning a wedding can certainly be stressful, there’s no doubt about that. You’d think that choosing songs for your entrance, the bouquet toss or your first dance would be easy but there’s actually a lot of pressure that comes with it.
Here is a list of songs we think would make great choices for your first dance as a married couple:
- Just The Way You Are – Billy Joel
- Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran
- I’ll Be – Edwin McCain
- She’s Got A Way – Billy Joel
- All Of Me – John Legend
- Can’t Help Falling In Love – Elvis Presley
- Because You Loved Me – Celine Dion
- Perfect – Ed Sheeran
- It’s Your Love – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
- A Thousand Years – Christina Perri
- (Got Must Have Spent) A Little More Time On You - *Nsync
- I Do (Cherish You) – 98 Degrees
- I Swear – All-4-One
- Just The Way You Are – Bruno Mars
- From This Moment On – Shania Twain
- I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston
- At Last – Etta James
- All My Life – K-Ci & JoJo
- How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You) – James Taylor
- I Won’t Give Up – Jason Mraz
- Like I’m Gonna Lose You – Meghan Trainor and John Legend
- Amazed – Lonestar
- My Best Friend – Tim McGraw
- You’re Still The One – Shania Twain
- Bless The Broken Road – Rascal Flatts
- Wonderful Tonight – Eric Clapton
- Make You Feel My Love – Adele
- I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing – Aerosmith
- The Way You Look Tonight – Frank Sinatra
- Can’t Take My Eyes Off You – Frankie Valli
- You And Me – Lifehouse
- Have I Told You Lately – Rod Stewart
- Isn’t She Lovely – Stevie Wonder
- My Wish – Rascal Flatts
- Cruisin’ – Smokey Robinson
- Heaven – Bryan Adams
- Keep On Loving You – REO Speedwagon
- Stand By Me – Ben E. King
- You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me – She & Him
What songs would you add? What was your first dance?
