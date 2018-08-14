LIST: The Most Romantic Songs For Your First Dance

Planning a wedding can certainly be stressful, there’s no doubt about that. You’d think that choosing songs for your entrance, the bouquet toss or your first dance would be easy but there’s actually a lot of pressure that comes with it.

Here is a list of songs we think would make great choices for your first dance as a married couple:

Just The Way You Are – Billy Joel

Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran

I’ll Be – Edwin McCain

She’s Got A Way – Billy Joel

All Of Me – John Legend

Can’t Help Falling In Love – Elvis Presley

Because You Loved Me – Celine Dion

Perfect – Ed Sheeran

It’s Your Love – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

A Thousand Years – Christina Perri

(Got Must Have Spent) A Little More Time On You - *Nsync

I Do (Cherish You) – 98 Degrees

I Swear – All-4-One

Just The Way You Are – Bruno Mars

From This Moment On – Shania Twain

I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston

At Last – Etta James

All My Life – K-Ci & JoJo

How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You) – James Taylor

I Won’t Give Up – Jason Mraz

Like I’m Gonna Lose You – Meghan Trainor and John Legend

Amazed – Lonestar

My Best Friend – Tim McGraw

You’re Still The One – Shania Twain

Bless The Broken Road – Rascal Flatts

Wonderful Tonight – Eric Clapton

Make You Feel My Love – Adele

I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing – Aerosmith

The Way You Look Tonight – Frank Sinatra

Can’t Take My Eyes Off You – Frankie Valli

You And Me – Lifehouse

Have I Told You Lately – Rod Stewart

Isn’t She Lovely – Stevie Wonder

My Wish – Rascal Flatts

Cruisin’ – Smokey Robinson

Heaven – Bryan Adams

Keep On Loving You – REO Speedwagon

Stand By Me – Ben E. King

You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me – She & Him

What songs would you add? What was your first dance?

