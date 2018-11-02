Elton John Set Times, Parking And Traffic Information

Elton John's Cleveland stop on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is finally here! As you prepare to spend your Saturday night ('s alright for fighting, get a little action in) singing along with the super star, it's important to note that there are some things you need to remember.

Doors open at 6:30pm

There is NO opening act

The show will start promptly at 8:00. View his setlist here.

Give yourself plenty of time and expect a lot of traffic Huron Rd. in front of the arena from Ontario St. to E. 6th St. will be reduced to two lanes when the eastbound lanes adjacent to The Q are closed as part of the construction zone. Prior to every event, beginning at the Ontario St./ Huron Rd. intersection, the two lanes will be ingress only onto Huron Rd. traveling eastbound toward the Gateway East Garage/Prospect and E. 9th St. At the conclusion of every event, the two lanes will be dedicated to westbound traffic only. Vehicles departing the Gateway East Garage at the Huron Rd. exit will only be permitted to exit left onto Huron Rd. to travel westbound.

Maybe consider taking an Uber or the RTA

Parking in the Gateway East Garage is LIMITED so get your parking in advance if possible

You can find other places to park here.

Since your tickets are on Flash Seats... Make sure you have registered an electronic form of ID that will serve as your method of entry Make sure your Flash Seats app is updated on your phone

