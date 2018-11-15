Elton John Stars In Emotional Christmas Commercial

John Lewis, a home, fashion & beauty destination out of the UK, is known across the internet for their emotional Christmas advertisements. This year, the company featured Elton John in their highly-anticipated ad, allowing him to tell the story that "some gifts are more than just gifts."

The ad, titled The Boy & The Piano, illustrates Eltono John's life in reverse, starting today and ending the first time he played piano. Click here to see the emotional advertisement.

Read more about John Lewis' Christmas campaign here.