Go Green: Eco-Friendly School Supplies
August 14, 2018
Throughout the school year, we waste a ton of paper, cardboard, markers, pens, pencils, tissues, napkins... shall we go on?
Here's a list of some eco-friendly school supplies -- and some items to reduce waste -- to help make sure your kiddos do their part to protect the environment.
- Reusable Aluminum Water Bottle - no more plastic bottles!
- Recycled Composition Book
- 100% Recycled Filler Paper
- Reusable lunch bags - no more brown or plastic bags!
- Tupperware containers - no more Ziploc baggies for snacks!
- Think & Smile 100% Recycled Notebook
- 100% Recycled Paper Clips