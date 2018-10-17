Sneak-Peek: Eagles Setlist

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey are bringing the Eagles' 2018 tour to Quicken Loans Arena in downtown Cleveland on Saturday, October 20th 2018. Sure, the concert is ways away but, what can we say? We're beyond excited.

We've been looking at setlists from recent shows to get an idea of what they might play. Here is our prediction:

Seven Bridges Road (Steve Young cover)

Take It Easy

One of These Nights

Take It to the Limit

Tequila Sunrise

Witchy Woman

In the City (Joe Walsh song)

I Can't Tell You Why

New Kid in Town

How Long (J.D. Souther cover)

Peaceful Easy Feeling

Ol' '55 (Tom Waits cover)

Lyin' Eyes

Love Will Keep Us Alive

Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away (Vince Gill cover)

Those Shoes

Already Gone

Walk Away (James Gang cover)

Life's Been Good (Joe Walsh song)

Heartache Tonight

Funk #49 (James Gang cover)

Life in the Fast Lane

Hotel California

Rocky Mountain Way (Joe Walsh song)

Desperado

The Long Run

