Sneak-Peek: Eagles Setlist

October 17, 2018
Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey are bringing the Eagles' 2018 tour to Quicken Loans Arena in downtown Cleveland on Saturday, October 20th 2018. Sure, the concert is ways away but, what can we say? We're beyond excited.

We've been looking at setlists from recent shows to get an idea of what they might play. Here is our prediction:

  • Seven Bridges Road (Steve Young cover)
  • Take It Easy
  • One of These Nights
  • Take It to the Limit
  • Tequila Sunrise
  • Witchy Woman
  • In the City (Joe Walsh song)
  • I Can't Tell You Why
  • New Kid in Town
  • How Long (J.D. Souther cover)
  • Peaceful Easy Feeling
  • Ol' '55 (Tom Waits cover)
  • Lyin' Eyes
  • Love Will Keep Us Alive
  • Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away (Vince Gill cover)
  • Those Shoes
  • Already Gone
  • Walk Away (James Gang cover)
  • Life's Been Good (Joe Walsh song)
  • Heartache Tonight
  • Funk #49 (James Gang cover)
  • Life in the Fast Lane
  • Hotel California
  • Rocky Mountain Way (Joe Walsh song)
  • Desperado
  • The Long Run

