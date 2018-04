Does Kanye West Have Grammies? Can You Name A Prince Song?

1. PROSECUTORS IN MINNEAPOLIS ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY THAT NO CHARGES WILL BE FILED IN CONNECTION WITH PRINCE’S DEATH. PRINCE DIED FROM AN OVERDOSE OF THE DRUG FENTANYL. NAME ANY PRINCE SONG.

A: LITTLE RED CORVETTE. PURPLE RAIN. WHEN THE DOVES CRY. PUSSY CONTROL

2. SWENSON LOCATION ARE POPPING UP EVERYWHERE. IT WAS ANNOUNCED EARLIER IN THE WEEK THAT. A LOCATION WAS COMING TO NORTH OLMSTEAD, AND NOW AVON IS GETTING A SWENSONS! SWENSON’S IS BEST KNOWN FOR SERVING QUALITY ___. BURGERS? SUSHI? FALAFEL?

A: BURGERS

3. THE CLEVELAND BROWNS 2018 SCHEDULE WAS RELEASED YESTERDAY, WHICH INCLUDES A PRIMETIME GAME AGAINST THE JETS, IN CLEVELAND, ON SEPTEMBER 20TH. THE JETS ARE FROM WHICH CITY?

A: NEW YORK (I’LL ACCEPT EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY)

4. KANYE WEST TOOK TO TWITTER TO ANNOUNCE NEW MUSIC IS COMIN’. HE’LL RELEASE A SOLO ALBUM JUNE 1ST, AND THEN AN ALBUM, JUNE 8TH, WITH CLEVELAND NATIVE KID CUDI. OVER OR UNDER 5 GRAMMY WINS FOR KANYE WEST?

A: OVER – 21

5. ARIANA GRANDE JUST DROPPED HER NEW SINGLE, AND VIDEO, TODAY, “NO TEARS LEFT TO CRY”. ARIANA’S HIGHEST CHARTING SONG IN THE U.S. WAS THIS 2014 SONG, WHICH FEATURED IGGY AZALEA.

A: PROBLEM