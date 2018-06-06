Disney's FROZEN Coming to Playhouse Square

Broadway Smash Coming to Playhouse Square

as Part of the 2019-2020 KeyBank Broadway Series

Cleveland, OH - Disney’s FROZEN, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, will bring its North American tour to Cleveland as part of the 2019-2020 KeyBank Broadway Series at Playhouse Square in the summer of 2020.

Information regarding casting, engagement dates and how to purchase groups and single tickets will be announced later. Those interested are encouraged to visit playhousesquare.org/email-updates to receive more information about FROZEN and the KeyBank Broadway Series as it is announced.

The only way to guarantee seats for FROZEN at this time is to become a season ticket holder for the 2018-2019 season and then renew for 2019-2020. Season Tickets are available by phone at 216-640-8800 or online at playhousesquare.org/broadway.

“Our 2019-2020 KeyBank Broadway season is shaping up to be magically exquisite,” said Playhouse Square Executive Producer Gina Vernaci. “You will want to let it go and become a season ticket holder now to guarantee your seats later for this big summer blowout of 2020.”

FROZEN has quickly emerged as the biggest musical hit of the current Broadway season, smashing two long-standing St James Theatre house records since opening in March.

The pedigreed original creative team – including the Academy Award®-winning writing trio of composer/lyricists Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book writer Jennifer Lee, along with Tony Award-winning director Michael Grandage, Tony-winning choreographer Rob Ashford, Tony-winning scenic and costume designer Christopher Oram, Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, Tony-nominated sound designer Peter Hylenski, Tony-winning video designer Finn Ross, Drama Desk Award-winning puppet designer Michael Curry and Tony-winning music supervisor Stephen Oremus – will again collaborate to bring the tour to vivid life.

In addition to Tony nominations for Best Score, Best Book and Best Musical, FROZEN also received a Best Musical nomination from the Drama League and Best Musical and Best Score nods among its four Outer Critics Circle nominations.

This new FROZEN will join North American tours of THE LION KING and ALADDIN currently crisscrossing the continent.

FROZEN opened to critical acclaim this past March with the New York Post raving, “Disney’s struck gold! Sumptuous sets, gorgeous costumes and plenty of special effects to wow the audience!” The New Yorker calls FROZEN “thrilling” and “genuinely moving” and applauds its “inspired stagecraft;” Newsday writes, “the show has all the makings of a serious megahit” and The Telegraph declares, “FROZEN will burn up Broadway for years to come!”

“FROZEN’s songs shine!” exclaims the Daily News. People writes that the dozen new songs by Oscar®-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez “blend seamlessly with favorites like ‘Love Is an Open Door’ and ‘For the First Time in Forever,’” from “Elsa’s earth-shattering anthem ‘Monster’” to “Anna’s 11 o’clock heartbreaker ‘True Love’ that…will have you reaching for the tissues.”

FROZEN, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film’s creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre running over two hours.

The FROZEN Original Broadway Cast Recording, featuring an expanded orchestra of 44 and exclusive bonus content, is now available digitally everywhere by Walt Disney Records. The physical album is also available wherever music is sold and can be ordered here.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, FROZEN features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film’s screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song (“Let It Go”) and Best Animated Feature.

FROZEN’s director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.

The design team for FROZEN includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram (Wolf Hall Parts 1 & 2, The Cripple of Inishmaan, Evita), lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Aladdin, Hello Dolly!, An American in Paris), sound design by four-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski (The Scottsboro Boys, Motown, After Midnight), video design by Tony winner Finn Ross (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King, Spamalot), hair design by David Brian Brown (War Paint, She Loves Me), makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates (On Your Feet!, On the Twentieth Century) and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Aladdin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus (Avenue Q, Wicked, The Book of Mormon) is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements) and Brian Usifer (music director).