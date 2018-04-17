Your Foot Is Controlling Your Brain

Do you need proof that your right foot is controlling your brain? Okay, do this:

1. While sitting in front of your computer, lift your right foot and make clockwise circles.

2. While making the clockwise circles, take your right hand and draw the number 6 in the air. Your foot will automatically change directions.

It's killing me that this happens! I am trying so hard to make my foot continue with the circles in the clockwise direction, but it won't!!