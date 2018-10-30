“Paint Your Pet at Willoughby Brewing Company

Sunday, November 18 from

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Join the Cleveland Animal Protective League as artist, Mary Ann Hagen, helps you paint your pet! The class is $60 and you are provided with all the materials you will need to paint your pet on canvas.



Click here to register!



Deadline to register is Monday, November 5, 2018. Only 20 spots available. Your pet will be drawn onto your canvas prior to the class, please email [email protected] a high-resolution photo of your pet once you are registered.