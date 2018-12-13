The Woodhouse Day Spa = Best.Facial.Ever.

I have gone to many spas in the Cleveland area, love getting a facial every now and again or a good massage. It's more of a necessity - your skin can get dry, flaky, loaded with pollutants, and a professional facial can make all the difference.

A good massage is a great way to relax, soothes muscles and improve tone.

Now, where to go? The Woodhouse Day Spa. I went after work yesterday and the moment I walked into the door I fell in love. The spa is the most luxurious I have been to, and the owners Elvis and Dawn could not be nicer.

Tanya gave me the facial - an 80 minute facial that included seaweed from Ireland! I would HIGHLY recommend Tanya - she was so sweet, thorough, and incredibly nice. They combined organic seaweed with unique and orginal massage throughout the facial. BEST FACIAL EVER!

I have gone to other salons that were "upscale" and left looking like I got beat up! LOL You know how sometimes your face will be all blotchy, red, and look distressed after a facial? NOT at The Woodhouse Day Spa. I left there with beautiful skin. My face looked great. I woke up this morning and thought "WOW I don't need to put on any makeup" I didn't NEED to, but I did. HA HA HA

So, a great gift idea for someone special on your list is just clicks away... Click here to view their website.

Some photos: