It's Party Time! Get Your Tickets Now

Please join us for the most tail-wagging event of the year. Enjoy wonderful food stations, fabulous live and silent auction items and a surprise guest appearance from a VIP (Very Important Pooch)! Proceeds from this event benefit the Cleveland APL’s Second Chance Program.

Every year more than 13,000 animals are helped by the Cleveland APL, one of Northeast Ohio’s largest humane societies. Some are surrendered by owners who can no longer care for them, some are strays, while others are rescued by the APL’s Humane Investigations team from abuse and neglect.

As a private, nonprofit organization, the APL receives no government funding and relies solely on donations to operate the shelter, investigate animal cruelty, provide medical care for our animals, and educate the community.

We care for every friendly, healthy animal until we find them a new family… and thanks to our Second Chance Program, we’ve extended that commitment to an increasing number of animals with treatable illnesses and injuries.

