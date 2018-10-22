The Optimist Club Of Brunswick To Benefit From Beer Fest 2018

The Optimist Club of Brunswick is holding an event at the Brunswick Winking Lizard on Thursday, November 8th, 2018 "Beer Fest 2018" Doors open at 6pm.

What's the Optimist Club? It's a non-profit organization that strives to help kids. The Optimist motto is "Bringing out the Best in Kids" They co-sponsor an annual fishing derby at North Park that gives more than 200 kids the chance to catch their first fish. They also donate $500 to stock the pond :)

They hold many events throughout the year including an annual pancake breakfast, kids fair, back to school rally, essay and oratorical scholarship contests and youth appreciation week, just to mention a few.

If you'd like to attend the Beer Fest - which includes all you can eat food, samplings of craft beers and brews and a basket raffle, you can contact Norma Lesnak at 330-225-5378 or [email protected] for ticket information.