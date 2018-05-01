What's Your Favorite Breakfast?

Most of us 'plan' to have a healthy breakfast, pancakes with syrup, sausage, bacon, hashbrowns and eggs - probably not on the list of healthy breakfasts.

One of the must-haves for my husband is a latte. I can make him anything else for breakfast as long as it comes with a chocolate latte. I usually have a caramel latte - the one in the photo is what I had this morning. That's foam on the top, not whipped cream. If you want to up your coffee game this is so easy to do, just warm milk on the stove then pour into a french press. I pump the french press for about 30 seconds and it makes the milk thick and foamy.

If you're looking for a quick healthy breakfast, give these a try:

Almond butter toast:

1 Slice whole grain toast

1 Tablespoon Almond butter

1/2 sliced banana

Spread the almond butter on the toast and top with sliced banana.

Smoothie:

1 cup of frozen blueberries

1/2 banana

1 cup of coconut milk

Put all in blender and mix until smooth. Sometimes I will add a couple of shots of espresso and sip this througout my morning.

I found a website with 18 more quick/healthy breakfast ideas. Click here for the recipes - an egg McMuffin from McDonald's is on the list!