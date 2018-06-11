Two Things Des' Husband Has Never Done (Until This Past Weekend)

As we were flipping throught the 10,000 channels yesterday looking for something to watch, I found 'Charlie and The Chocolate Factory' and stopped. My husband said he didn't want to watch it, then told me he's never seen it before.

How the heck has he never seen Charlie and The Chocolate Factory?! So I made him watch it, and he liked it. It was the remake with Johnny Depp, not the orginal with Gene Wilder - which I think was better.

I'm sure there's hundreds of movies that he's seen that I haven't, I know he's watched Shawshank Redemption about 5 Trillion times!

Now, as for those dishes... lol