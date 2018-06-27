Tips To Keep Your Pets Safe

If you're heading to a picnic with your pets, here are some great tips. If you're leaving your pets home while you enjoy festivities elsewhere, here are some great tips. Our Thanks to the Cleveland APL for providing us with this great information.

CLEVELAND, OH (June 27, 2018) – This time of year is a fun and festive time as we gather with friends and family to enjoy warm weather, cookouts and celebrate Independence Day. This holiday, we want to include our furry family members, but as much fun as it may be for us, it can be scary for our pets.

During all of the excitement this 4th of July, think about your four-legged friends. Lots of pets are afraid of the loud booms that come along with a beautiful firework display. Also, if you’re hosting a party, food, beverages and insect repellent that are left sitting out can be hazardous for your pets.

Here are some tips that will help you keep your pets safe this holiday weekend:

· Never leave alcoholic drinks unattended where pets can reach them. Alcoholic beverages have the potential to poison pets. If ingested, your pet could become intoxicated and weak, severely depressed or could go into a coma. In severe cases, death from respiratory failure is also a possibility.

Do not apply sunscreen or insect repellent to your pet that is not labeled specifically for use on animals. Ingestion of sunscreen products can result in drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, excessive thirst and lethargy. The misuse of insect repellent that contains DEET can lead to neurological problems.

Always keep matches and lighter fluid out of your pets’ reach. Certain types of matches contain chlorates, which could potentially damage blood cells and result in difficulty breathing—or even kidney disease in severe cases. Lighter fluid can be irritating to skin, and if ingested can produce gastrointestinal irritation and central nervous system depression.

Keep citronella candles, insect coils and tiki torch oil products out of reach. Ingestion can cause stomach irritation and possibly central nervous system depression. If inhaled, the oils could cause aspiration pneumonia in pets.

Do not put glow jewelry on your pets, or allow them to play with it. While the substance in glow jewelry is not highly toxic, excessive drooling and gastrointestinal irritation could still result from ingestion and intestinal blockage could occur from swallow large pieces of plastic containers.

Never use fireworks around pets! While exposure to lit fireworks can potentially result in severe burns and/or trauma to the face and paws of curious pets, even unused fireworks can pose a danger. Many types contain potentially toxic substances, including potassium nitrate, arsenic and other heavy metals.

Loud, crowded fireworks displays are no fun for pets, so please resist the urge to take them to Independence Day festivities. Instead, keep your little guys safe from the noise in a quiet, sheltered and escape-proof area at home.

Make sure your pet is wearing an up-to-date ID. In the event your pet is frightened and escapes, it is important that all your furry friends—even indoor-only pets—wear a collar with a personalized ID tag that includes your name, current phone number and any relevant contact information. If your pet has a microchip, make sure all of the information on their chip is up-to-date.

