Be kind, buy "Free Range" eggs

I'm not going to post gruesome pictures of chickens, I saw quite a few and how they are being kept and the horrid conditions they are living. After doing a bit of research, I started buying just "Free Range" eggs.

When you buy "cage free" eggs you may think the chickens are roaming around but that's not usually the case. They are just not in cages - I've seen a farm that claims 'cage free' and had an insane amount of chickens just crammed in an enclosure.

I know that 'free range' eggs cost more than the other eggs but I feel like it's worth it and I believe they have a better taste. I'm not endorsing "Nellie's" it just happens to be the one that I buy.

If you'd like to learn more about free range vs. cage free, click here.