Who Will Take Care Of Your Pets When You're No Longer Able To?

Do you have a plan for your pets when you're gone? Do you have questions about creating a will or trust for your family? Does the thought of creating a will overwhelm you? If so, you're not alone, which is why we will be holding "Wills, Wags and Wine" at the Cleveland APL's adoption center in Tremont on Wednesday, August 29th.

About "Wills, Wags and Wine":

Join us on Wednesday, August 29th, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for an informative, free wills and estate presentation from Cleveland APL Volunteer and Estate Planning Attorney, Christina Hronek. The presentation will include a great deal of information about the following:

- Introduction to wills and estates

- How to create a plan for your pets

-Pet Trusts and much more!

Learn more about the Cleveland APL here.

Wine and refreshments will be provided at the session, so please make sure to RSVP by Friday, August 24th, to Andrea Ehasz at [email protected] or by calling 216-377-1628.