Protect Your Pets Paws From The Hot Concrete
If It's Too Hot For You To Walk On, It's Too Hot For Them
May 31, 2018
I'm not going to post the photos I've seen of dogs that have injured paws from walking on hot concrete/asphalt because they're pretty gruesome.
We have a patio that can get quite hot in the summer months and the dogs have to cross the patio to get to the grass. I normally throw a couple of pitchers of water on the patio before I let them out. They don't stay on the patio, so the brief time they are their paws are fine.
I found a website that offers 10 ways to keep your pets paws protected, including using a balm/wax on their pads. You can click here for all the information.
Please keep this in mind when you take your dog for a walk - sidewalks are hot too! Also, bring your pup some water!