Protect Your Pets Paws From The Hot Concrete

I'm not going to post the photos I've seen of dogs that have injured paws from walking on hot concrete/asphalt because they're pretty gruesome.

We have a patio that can get quite hot in the summer months and the dogs have to cross the patio to get to the grass. I normally throw a couple of pitchers of water on the patio before I let them out. They don't stay on the patio, so the brief time they are their paws are fine.

I found a website that offers 10 ways to keep your pets paws protected, including using a balm/wax on their pads. You can click here for all the information.

Please keep this in mind when you take your dog for a walk - sidewalks are hot too! Also, bring your pup some water!