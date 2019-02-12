There's An APP That Can Tell You If A Product Is Cruelty Free

Stop Testing Products On Animals!

February 12, 2019
Desiray
I was thinking I should create an App that would allow you to scan a product and learn whether it has been tested on animals. If it were, I wouldn't want it.

Turns out, there is an App for that! Click here to learn more about Cruelty-Free Apps.

So many products are tested on animals - makeup, self-tanner, eye drops, the list is endless. We can try and stop this buy NOT buying products that use animals for testing.

