POOL SAFETY! Keep Your Kids Cool And Safe This Summer

Having a pool can make your house the most popular during the hot summer months. Be sure that your kids and friends are safe this summer by following some simple rules.

Completely surround your pool with a 4-feet high fence or barrier with a self-closing, self-latching gate.

Keep children under active supervision at all times. Stay in arm’s reach of young kids. Designate a responsible person to watch the water when people are in the pool—never allow anyone to swim alone.

The American Red Cross has several great tips for pool safety. Click here for great advice.