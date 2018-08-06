National Alliance on Mental Illness Holding Their Fundraiser August 18th!

NAMI is the National Alliance on Mental Illness. They are a non-profit geared towards providing education and support to peers and their families with mental illnesses. They offer support groups and education classes, and continue to grow every day. They continue adding to their groups and services with the main goal to support the community through their journey with mental health conditions.

The event this year is August 18th and it is their ONLY fundraising event for the entire year to fund all of our services that are FREE to the county.

The event consists of two portions: The wellness symposium, which includes local businesses hosting vendor tables to discuss their business and their relation to wellness; and The Walk, which is less than one mile, and if mobility issues are a concern, there are wheelchairs available for use.

For more information, or to register click here.