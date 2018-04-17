Mysterious Beast Or Photoshop?

I'm sure creatures exist that we do not know about - we have yet to explore the complete depths of the oceans, the far regions of the world still contain many mysteries. We have all seen the blurry photos of BigFoot, The Loch Ness Monster, and other creatures - always blurry!

There are so many peole claiming to have seen these elusive creatures, I wish one of them would have taken a clear photo/video.

Allegedly this creature is terrorizing a town in Argentina. The photo is pretty creepy, click here for the article and the photo.