Keep Your Pets Safe From Ticks This Summer

This is my cat, Tiger in the photo above. Tiger is an indoor cat but loves to dart outside when given the opportunity. We only allow her to be in the backyard and we stay outside with her, she has a safe 'jungle' that she plays in that is fenced in off our patio. Our yard is also fenced in. Even though she isn't outdoors for very long, she still has the risk of picking up a tick, so we treat all our animals with flea/trick treatments and we also treat our yard.

I saw a homemade remedy for ticks the other day made with Avon's Skin So Soft spray. Does it work? I don't know, I haven't tried it. "Avon Skin So Soft Original Bath Oil enjoys a decades-long reputation as an effective insect repellent. Avon emphasizes the oil isn’t designed as a bug spray, and it makes no claims that it works as one" You can read more here.

After looking for solutions to the tick problem, I found WebMD had an informative article, you can click here.

A few things you will learn in the WebMD article include keeping your lawn and shrubs trimmed up and on the shorter side because fleas and ticks need the moisture to thrive. Keeping your grass short allows the sun to dry the lawn - okay, so we'll have brown lawns but no ticks? They also say to just spot treat your lawn for the fleas - how do you find the fleas? Put on White Knee High socks, walk around the yard and the fleas will jump up on your socks. Makes me itch just thinking about it.

Whatever your remedy, please keep your pets and children safe this summer.