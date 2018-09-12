It's National Pet Adoption Weekend

As of Sunday, September 9th, the Cleveland Animal Protective League will have spent five years creating happily ever afters to more than 6,000 animals at their PetSmart Charities® Everyday Adoption Center (EAC) at the PetSmart® store in Parma. In celebration of this momentous occasion, the Cleveland APL will be participating in PetSmart Charities®’ National Adoption Weekend on Saturday, September 15th and Sunday September 16th.

On Saturday, September 15th from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., visit the Parma PetSmart® to take part in a family-friendly event which will include face painting, a clown with balloon animals, food, and craft stations for treats and toys for your pets. The Cleveland APL’s Offsite Adoptions team will also be on site during this event with even more animals who are looking for their new best friend!

On both Saturday, September 15th and Sunday, September 16th, adoption fees will be reduced at the EAC. All cats and kittens will be $5 to adopt and dogs and puppies will be $50 off of their normal adoption fees. (Regular adoption fees are $95 for kittens, $50 for adult cats, $125 for dogs and $200 for puppies.) Visit our adoption center at the PetSmart® store on Ridge Ridge Road in Parma to meet your new furry friend.

