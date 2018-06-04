How To Cross At A Crosswalk

I park about 1/4 mile from work to save $7 a day - that's what it would cost to park outside of our building. During my walk I cross several streets and I run into the same issue every time. If there are several people coming from the opposite direction, they think we're playing a game of red rover- you know the game where the kids all hold hands and you have to break through their barrier?

If you drive on the right, you cross on the right. Stay to the right, it's the polite thing to do.

Crosswalk Safety Tips

Pedestrians:

•Always cross at marked crosswalks and walk to the RIGHT of the crosswalk as not to impede other pedestrians. You forfeit your rights as a pedestrian if you cross outside of a crosswalk.

•Obey any pedestrian signals and look left-right-left to make sure the road is clear in both directions before crossing.

•If a vehicle approaches, make eye contact with the driver to be sure s/he sees you before you cross.

•Look before walking past stopped vehicles.Do not cross just because a driver waves you on. Be sure all lanes are clear first.

Bicyclists:

•Yield to pedestrians.

•Remember that bicyclists are not considered pedestrians unless they are walking their bikes. Otherwise, they are considered vehicles and forfeit their rights as pedestrians in the case of an accident or citation.

Most importantly, keep your mouth shut when walking - THE MIDGES ARE BACK!!! Dang bugs.