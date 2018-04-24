High School Golfer Gets Attacked By A Goose

Once when I was driving there were a few geese crossing the road. I had to stop my car to allow them to safely cross, they were taking their good ole time so I put my window down and said "hurry up!" two of the geese attacked my car! It was funny and I was inside the car so I wasn't worried.

Another time I found an injured goose in the parkway - I believe it was hit by a car. I called my dad and he helped me wrap it in a sweatshirt and we took it to a wildlife rehabilitation place in Medina.

Geese can be tempermental - don't mess with them. I don't know what this kid did to get the goose mad, but I'll bet he won't do it again! lol

Click here for the photos and story.