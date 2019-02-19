North Royalton Family Selected For Family Feud!

The Drowns family of North Royalton were lucky enough to be chosen to compete on Family Feud. It's quite a process to get the chance to become a contestant which begins by sending in an application. If the show likes your application they'll request photos and a video.

If you're selected to try out, you'll get an all expense paid trip out to LA! Who can pass that up?. After going through the exhaustive line of other hopeful contestants the families compete in mock games.

You don't have to do well in the mock games, in fact, the Drowns family didn't fare so well. It was their personalities and enthusiam that earned them a place on the Family Feud stage.

As you may know, I am from North Royalton, so I excited to hear about the Drowns family. They are a blended family and decided on using "Drowns" as the family name and they are so interesting, Maggie is a former CAVS cheerleader (even got a championship ring!), Paul is a truck driver for Cleveland and Tracy is a gymnastics and cheering coach for kids with special needs,and is looking to raise money to send her cheerleading team to Orlando, for a World Cheerleading Competition. The name of Tracy's group is world elite cheer and the team name is Zeta.

ZETA is a cheer group for special needs athletes from World Elite Kids. ZETA has been competing for 10 years in local and world competitions. ZETA cheer team consists of 18 members, ranging in age from 9 to 26 years old. Something that sets team ZETA apart? Theirs is the only team with a service dog to compete on the World's ESPN stage in Orlando, Florida.

Tracy is holding a fundraiser/viewing party on February 24th in the hopes of raising enough funds to send her team to Orlando. The tickets for the event have sold out, but they can still use your help. If you're able to donate you can go through her Venmo or PayPal ([email protected]). Or mail a donation to:

Gymnastics world

c/o Tracy Drowns

6630 Harris Rd.

Broadview Heights, OH 44147

Catch the Drowns family on Family Feud February 22nd!

Beautiful family. :)