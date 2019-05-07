Promise Run At Wallace Lake This Saturday!

Here's something fun to do this SATURDAY, MAY 11, 2019!

It’s time for the 7th annual Promise Run at Wallace Lake in Berea’s Valley Parkway! This year’s event will consist of a 5K and 10K run (Road Race for May) featuring B-Tag Chip Timing as well as a 5K fun walk. You can race individually or as part of a team! Medals will be awarded for top runners. Throughout the day, there will be family-friendly activity stations, complimentary refreshments.

All proceeds from the Promise Run benefit the Emergency Fund, which helps individuals and families in need. With your support, we will provide meals, diapers, school supplies, utilities, interview clothing and other everyday necessities to those we serve.

WALLACE LAKE, VALLEY PARKWAY, BEREA, OH 44017

Race Day registration begins at 7:30 am

10K Run:

$35 Pre-registration/$40 on race day

5K Run:

$35 Pre-registration/$40 on race day

5k Fun Walk:

$30 Pre-registration/$35 on race day

Click here for more information and to register online.