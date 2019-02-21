Bring Your Friends To These Events And Help The Cleveland APL

*Bookhouse Brewing

Thursday, February 21

from 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Join Bookhouse Brewing (1526 W 25th St) in Cleveland on Thursday, February 21 where $1 for every pint sold from

4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. will be donated to the Cleveland APL.

*The Rowley Inn

Thursday, February 28

The Rowley Inn located on Rowley Avenue in Tremont will be hosting a dine to donate opportunity benefiting the Cleveland Animal Protective League. A portion from their entire day sales will go back to the Cleveland APL. For more information about The Rowley Inn, visit http://www.therowleyinn.com/.

*Pucks and Paws

Sunday, March 24 at 3:00 p.m.

It’s back again! The Cleveland Monsters invite all four-legged friends and their “people” to the 11th Annual Pucks & Paws event at Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday, March 24, 2019. The Monsters will be playing the Hershey Bears, and faceoff is at 3:00 p.m. The APL has always been the beneficiary of the dog tickets, and again this year we will also receive a portion of the “human” tickets that are bought through this special offer. In order for the APL to receive the additional fundraised portion of the human tickets, please download this flyer, mention the APL when you order your tickets over the phone, or use this link to buy your tickets to this fun event for you and your pooch!

*Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Saturday, April 27

Join The Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl on Saturday, April 27 around seven bars in Cleveland to raise money for the Cleveland APL.

The shirts guarantee you admission to the crawl, access to shuttles & drink specials. Proceeds from all shirt sales go directly to the Cleveland APL!

To buy your shirt, see: www.ClevelandAnimalsBarCrawl.com. Also on the website, find more details about the event, sponsor information & photos from last year.