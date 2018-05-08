Get Your Tickets For The Official Watch Party At The Q

CAVS TICKETS ON SALE TODAY FOR 2018 NBA EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS!



OFFICIAL WATCH PARTIES AT THE Q

Presented by Budweiser

ROAD GAMES 1 & 2

$5 TICKETS ON SALE TODAY AT 10:00 a.m.

AT CAVS.COM/TICKETS



HOME GAMES 3 & 4

TICKETS ON SALE TODAY AT 11:00 a.m.

AT CAVS.COM/TICKETS



The three-time defending Eastern Conference Champion Cavaliers advance to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals for the fourth consecutive season in Round 3 of the 2018 Cavs Playoffs presented by Discount Drug Mart. The Cavs are set to face the winner of the Boston Celtics / Philadelphia 76ers series.



Fans can be part of the Eastern Conference Finals excitement by visiting Cavs.com/Tickets:

Tickets for the Games 1 and 2 Official Road Game Watch Parties at The Q presented by Budweiser are ON SALE TODAY beginning at 10:00 a.m. at any one of Discount Drug Mart's 58 northern Ohio locations, the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office or Cavs.com/Tickets. Game dates and times to be determined.

Tickets for home Games 3 and 4, are ON SALE TODAY AT 11:00 a.m. at Cavs.com/Tickets. Game dates and times to be determined.