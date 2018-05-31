The Fur-Get-Me-Not Telethon Is Happening Now

Tune in to WKYC Channel 3 today, Thursday, May 31, for the seventh annual Fur-Get-Me-Not Telethon!



They will be on the air from 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., sharing incredible stories about the diverse and meaningful work the APL does to rescue, heal, nurture, adopt, and advocate for animals in need. You will also get to see some of the wonderful animals who are currently in their care and will benefit from all of the donations that are made to the Cleveland APL during this event. Please tune in to Channel 3 to watch, call in and donate, and spread the word!

CALL IN NOW:

216-566-PETS (7387) or 866-392-PETS (7387)