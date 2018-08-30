Fur Ball 2018 - The Wizard of PAWZ

My husband and I have attended the Cleveland APL's Fur Ball the last several years and it's one of our favorite events. You will enjoy delicious food, drinks, raffles, and the APL always has some kind of surprise guest in store.

If you're just looking for a unique, fun night out - this is it. If you're looking to do some good while enjoying yourself, this is it! I hope to see you there.

Saturday, October 20, 2018

Festivities Begin at 5:30 p.m.

The InterContinental Hotel Cleveland and Conference Center

Please join us for the most tail-wagging event of the year. Enjoy wonderful food stations, fabulous live and silent auction items, and a surprise guest appearance from a VIP (Very Important Pooch)—or two! Individual tickets are $190 ($90 tax deductible).

To purchase tickets, donate an auction item or become a corporate sponsor, click here.

Here is a sample of some of the silent auction items.

Maybe you'd like a Key West Vacation? Or Dinner prepared at your home for you and 9 friends by Rocco Whalen? Click here for more.

Tickets are limited and sell out QUICKLY get yours today!