Forget Spiderman! This Raccoon Scaled A Skyscraper And The World Watched
No Worries. The Raccoon Made It To The Top And Is Safe
June 13, 2018
Twitter was all abuzz yesterday after learning a daredevil raccoon was scaling a building in St. Paul, Minnesota. The raccoon was spotted scaling the building, and people inside the building took photos as the critter made it to their window.
Click here and you can see photos of its scary climb.
Thankfully it made it safely to the top where animal control officers set traps to return it to the wild.