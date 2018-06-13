Forget Spiderman! This Raccoon Scaled A Skyscraper And The World Watched

No Worries. The Raccoon Made It To The Top And Is Safe

June 13, 2018
Desiray
Shows

Twitter was all abuzz yesterday after learning a daredevil raccoon was scaling a building in St. Paul, Minnesota. The raccoon was spotted scaling the building, and people inside the building took photos as the critter made it to their window.

Click here and you can see photos of its scary climb.

Thankfully it made it safely to the top where animal control officers set traps to return it to the wild.

Raccoon
climb
skyscraper
building
Wildlife
Animal Control

