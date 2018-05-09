Don't Do It! It's A Scam!

I received an email from a friend today:

How are you? I need a favor from you.

I need to get an iTunes gift card for my Niece, Its her birthday but i can't do this now because I'm currently traveling.Can you get it from any store around you? I'll pay back as soon as i am back. Kindly let me know if you can handle this.Total amount she need to get is $500($100 denomination) from any store around now. and I need you to scratch the back of the card to reveal the pin, then

take a snap shot of the back showing the pin and have them sent to me. Once again thanks and God bless.

Note: My friend would never EMAIL me for a favor like this! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE Don't be so quick to give away your money. ALWAYS contact your friend/family member/coworker in person or by phone and verify. We need to stop these jerks from trying to steal our money.