How To Safely Trim Your Cat's Claws

August 6, 2018
Desiray
I trim my cat's claws regularly. I've been doing this since she was a kitten, so she doesn't fuss when I trim them, in fact, she purrs! She seems to really enjoy when I trim her nails. That's her in the photo.

Here is a youtube video so you can see how it's done. DON'T go down so far that you make your cat bleed - that is horrible! Just get the sharp tip off, I know in the video she says 'it's okay if it bleeds a little bit' NO IT IS NOT! Please don't trim too short.

 

