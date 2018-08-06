How To Safely Trim Your Cat's Claws

I trim my cat's claws regularly. I've been doing this since she was a kitten, so she doesn't fuss when I trim them, in fact, she purrs! She seems to really enjoy when I trim her nails. That's her in the photo.

Here is a youtube video so you can see how it's done. DON'T go down so far that you make your cat bleed - that is horrible! Just get the sharp tip off, I know in the video she says 'it's okay if it bleeds a little bit' NO IT IS NOT! Please don't trim too short.