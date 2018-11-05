Dr. Ordered Bed Rest For Des. Thank Goodness Her Hubby Unloaded The Dishwasher :)

I had to have sugery on my gums on Friday (And you thought I was having fun!). Dr. Wu told me that I cannot exercise for at least 2 weeks and to take it easy, just go home and rest after the surgery.

When I got home my husband said "I unloaded the dishwasher so you won't have to do anything". Very nice. So then I made his lunch, fed the dogs, did the laundry, cleaned out the cat boxes, dusted the furniture, went to the grocery store - twice, then made dinner. But hey, I didn't have to unload the dishwasher. LOL

Now, sure these chores could have waited and had I asked my hubby to do them, he would have. If I was in a lot of pain, or felt ill I would have just stayed in bed.

Do you have a daily routine?

I wake up at 5:30 am and I don't stop until I go to bed.