Vote For Your Favorite For The Cleveland APL Calendar

One of my favorite things to do is to look at all the adorable submissions for the Cleveland APL Calendar. There are so many adorable pets it's hard to choose the winners. So hard in fact, the Cleveland APL would like YOU to help them decide.

Vote for Your Favorite Photo for the 2019 Pet Calendar Contest!

The votes have been counted for the top 10 “Pets of the Month” for the Cleveland APL’s 2019 Pet Calendar Contest. Now, the last two votes are up to you! Last week, the photos were blind judged by our celebrity panel, and after tallying the top 10 photos, there were so many great photos that there was not one clear winner for the last two spots! So this is where you come in!



In order to vote for the last two photos in the Cleveland APL’s 2019 Pet Calendar, all you have to do is click on the link on the photos, choose your photo of choice from the drop down box and make a $5 donation (or more if you choose!) to the Cleveland APL. After the donations are tallied, we will announce the winner on Monday, July 23rd. So, get voting! Please remember – $5 equals five votes!

Voting will take place from Tuesday, July 17 to Sunday, July 22 at midnight. There is no limit to how many votes you can place.

Click here to see the adorable photos and be sure to vote for your favorite.