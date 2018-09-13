Des Has Been Working Out Monday - Friday So Far She's Lost 15 Pounds!

Des joined The Camp Transformation Center on August 13th and has lost 15 pounds! She's hoping to lose another 30!!

Okay, here's the deal. Yes, I finally joined a gym. Being new to working out, I was skeptical that I would last more than a day or two. Day one was hard, day two was hard, day three was hard...you get the idea. At the Camp Transformation Center (Parma) they work with you - no, I can't do the excercises perfectly, but they will show a modification to the exercise and push you to do what you can.

After this morning's workout I was exhausted and sweating - here's the proof: (LOL)

I go to the 8:00 am workout class, it ends at 8:50 then I drive downtown to work. I park about 1/4 mile from work, this morning as I was walking by all the restaurants I caught my reflection in the window and thought 'Dang! This is working". Yes, the classes are hard - but if I can do it YOU can do it.

Everyone at the gym is supportive and I really enjoy the groups that I workout with - the trainers are amazing, and they change it up every day so you'll be doing something different each time.

Now back to me NOT taking a shower after working out, kinda gross, but I'm all alone in my studio so IF I smell I'd be the only one that would know. LOL

My friend Sam told me that she just bought some 'after workout spray' and said even though I do NOT smell - YES she did say that! - That maybe I can find some product like the one she bought to use after my workouts. Any suggestions?

By the way...THIS was on the table when I got to work: (Saboteurs! I did NOT have any)