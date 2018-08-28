Des Is Working Out! Yeah, We Can't Believe It Either. LOL

What's Your Best Exercise?

August 28, 2018
Desiray
Categories: 
Shows

I have never worked out before - well, I've been on a treadmill, but not for extended periods.  Once my daughter Andrea asked if I wanted to do a 5k with her - I said "Heck No! I can't run" she said, "You can walk".  Boy was she embarrassed when I came in dead last!

We can all wish ourselves to be thin, or in shape, but without action it's just not going to happen.

I was on Facebook and kept seeing The Camp Transformation Center pop up on my newsfeed. I decided it was time to do something so I met with Lauren and decided to join their program. I work out Monday thru Friday and don't eat junk food. In 2 weeks I've lost 8.1 pounds (YES I'm proud of that .1).

The workouts are so intense - I sweat every time - I mean really sweat. I was talking to one of the women in the class and she said "You've never worked out before and you start with this?!" LOL

If you're waiting to get into shape, to be healthy, to be active, it's not going to just happen. You have to make it happen. OMG I feel like a smoker that quit and is hounding everyone else to quit. Ha ha ha

Do you belong to a gym? What's helped you to get into shape?

Tags: 
Gym
workout
exercise
Camp Transformation
healthy
weight

Recent Podcast Audio
JD Rudd From Channel 5 Gives Us The Labor Day Weekend Forecast! WDOKFM: On-Demand
12 Year Old Eleanor Calls In About The Red Tulip Project WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ed from Prayers From Maria Talks About The Now Open Sunflower Field In Avon! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Darby from the Arthritis Foundation About The Chipolte Fundraiser WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, August 17th 2018 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Steve Perry Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes