Des Is Working Out! Yeah, We Can't Believe It Either. LOL

I have never worked out before - well, I've been on a treadmill, but not for extended periods. Once my daughter Andrea asked if I wanted to do a 5k with her - I said "Heck No! I can't run" she said, "You can walk". Boy was she embarrassed when I came in dead last!

We can all wish ourselves to be thin, or in shape, but without action it's just not going to happen.

I was on Facebook and kept seeing The Camp Transformation Center pop up on my newsfeed. I decided it was time to do something so I met with Lauren and decided to join their program. I work out Monday thru Friday and don't eat junk food. In 2 weeks I've lost 8.1 pounds (YES I'm proud of that .1).

The workouts are so intense - I sweat every time - I mean really sweat. I was talking to one of the women in the class and she said "You've never worked out before and you start with this?!" LOL

If you're waiting to get into shape, to be healthy, to be active, it's not going to just happen. You have to make it happen. OMG I feel like a smoker that quit and is hounding everyone else to quit. Ha ha ha

Do you belong to a gym? What's helped you to get into shape?