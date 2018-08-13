A Couple Of Raffle Tickets And Des Surprised Her Hubby With This!

August 13, 2018
Desiray
Categories: 
Shows

My husband didn't want to go to the festival so I went by myself. I bought a beer, saw a guy with 3 little dogs and they were panting so hard that I spilled out the beer, filled the cup with water and gave the dogs some water.

Then I bought some fries, ate a couple, and was done. Then I had a chocolate ice cream - oh it was so good! Now it was time to buy some raffle tickets. There was a dog bed up for raffle and it was loaded with toys and treats so I put most of my tickets in there. As a joke, I tossed 2 tickets in the bucket and won this:

The photo is sideways (sorry) it's a 50 gallon rain barrel!! I thought Alan would think it was ridiculous, but he loved it! LOL

Tags: 
festival
Carnival
food
family
Fun
Prizes

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Catch Up With Curtis From The Indians About Their All Star Logo WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk About The SS Roberts and Williams International Family Festival WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - August 3rd Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Arsenio Hall! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Lisa From Pinecrest Talks About Summer Discover Day with Jen and Tim WDOKFM: On-Demand
Curtis from the Indians Stops By The Studio To Discuss The Upcoming 7 Game Homestand! WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes