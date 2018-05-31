Des Shows How She Makes Healthy Popcorn (Then She Made Cupcakes!)

I read an article in Care2 Healthy Living about popcorn (one of my favorite snacks) it said "A report from the FDA indicates that a chemical coating used in microwave popcorn bags breaks down when heated into a substance called perfluorooctanoic (PFOA). The Environmental Protection Agency has identified PFOA as a “likely carcinogen.” Another study has found an acid that can be extracted from the chemical causes cancer in animals and is “likely to cause cancer in humans.”

Okay, so just don't use the microwave popcorn. Here is a healthy way to make popcorn -

I'm not getting paid to endorse this product, and I'm sure there are other products like this that you can use. Just put the seeds in and microwave until the corn is popped. The popcorn comes out great. Kind of boring though, so I made cupcakes to practice my rosette making skills:

Here's a link to healthy snack recipes ;)