Danny Wood of NKOTB Talks With Des About Dancing, Dating & Movies

Who's The Best Dancer, Who Would They Want To Tour With (Again) And More...

October 12, 2018
Desiray
Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block

© ZAK BRIAN/SIPA

Categories: 
Features
Shows

Des had the chance to speak with Danny Wood of New Kids On The Block (ha ha Jen! :) ) Did you know that he was once one of the key choreographers for the group? He doesn't even think he was the best dancer in the bunch. This HUGE star opened for them a few times in the early 2000s, and Who dated Tiffany? New Kids On The Block: The Mixtape Tour is coming to the Q May 4th, 2019 and tickets are on sale now!

Did you see A Star Is Born? Do you agree with Danny?

Give it a listen:

 

 

Tags: 
nkotb
Danny Wood
new kids on the block
Tiffany
Debbie Gibson

Recent Podcast Audio
Des Talks With Danny Wood of NKOTB WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 12th 2018 Edition! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jacqueline Gerling from the Cleveland Metroparks Talks About Boo at the Zoo! WDOKFM: On-Demand
John Goehrke From The Rock Hall Talks About the 2019 Rock Hall Nominees WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 5th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Chef Jonathon Sawyer Calls In About New Book: House of Vinegar WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes