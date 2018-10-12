Danny Wood of NKOTB Talks With Des About Dancing, Dating & Movies

Des had the chance to speak with Danny Wood of New Kids On The Block (ha ha Jen! :) ) Did you know that he was once one of the key choreographers for the group? He doesn't even think he was the best dancer in the bunch. This HUGE star opened for them a few times in the early 2000s, and Who dated Tiffany? New Kids On The Block: The Mixtape Tour is coming to the Q May 4th, 2019 and tickets are on sale now!

Did you see A Star Is Born? Do you agree with Danny?

Give it a listen: