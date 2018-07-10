What's Your Job? Is It Considered Dangerous?

Some dangerous jobs are obvious - policeman, fireman, military, some jobs you may not really think about too much, like high tension lineman, or underground cable workers that keep our lights on.

This building is being painted on Prospect Avenue just around the corner from our studios in the Halle Building. When I walked out yesterday I saw 3 people up on scaffolding and just cringed. Then I looked at the paint job they're doing and thought 'impressive'.

I look forward to seeing the finished product of this paint job - looks as though they're going through quite a bit of trouble.

We also get the occasional window washer dangling outside of our windows and I panic every time I see them.