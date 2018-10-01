You Should Always Be Proud Of Your Kids, Go Ahead and Brag To Us

Sometimes our kids do something that make us say "WOW". This is one of those things. I was telling my son about my workouts at The Camp Transformation Center in Parma. He asked if I had to do box jumps, I said I was so excited because I finally did it! I was so impressed with myself for jumping 18".

Thomas told me that he could jump higher than that, and set out to prove it. Yeah, he can jump MUCH higher. Check out the video:

Not to be outdone, kitty decided to show how high she can jump!