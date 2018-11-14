Looking To Add Some "Sparkle" To Your Holiday? Des Loves Chagrin Fine Jewelry In Chagrin Falls

If you're buying gifts for the loved ones in your life and you're just not sure where to start, I suggest Chagrin Fine Jewelry. Dan and Emily are the owners and they are truly wonderful people. Dan can create a unique piece for you, or you can bring in a sketch or an idea and he will bring it to life.

Emily will walk you through what pieces go with what, or if you have an idea of what someone likes she will find the perfect piece. I was looking at their diamonds - which are spectacular! I took a few photos:

The diamond hoop earrings will go with everything. I especially love the dangling diamond earrings.

The linked diamond bracelet is one of my favorites.

Yellow Gold is back and at Chagrin Fine Jewelry they have the best!

Classic beauty.