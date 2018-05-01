CAVS Watch Party - How To Get Tickets

NBA EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

CAVS VS. TORONTO RAPTORS



OFFICIAL WATCH PARTIES AT THE Q

Presented by Budweiser



ROAD GAME 1 - Tuesday, May 1st 8:00 p.m.

ROAD GAME 2 - Thursday, May 3rd 6:00 p.m.

$5 TICKETS ON SALE NOW AT CAVS.COM/TICKETS



HOME GAMES 3 AND 4

Saturday, May 5th and Monday, May 7th at 8:30 p.m.

TICKETS ON SALE MAY 1 AT 11:00 a.m. AT CAVS.COM/TICKETS



When it’s win or go home, everything takes on greater importance. Everything is on the line. Every single thing matters – everything. CLEVELAND wants it more, and we will do WHATEVER IT TAKES to win. We’re united against those who say we can’t and are eager to show the world that we can… and will.



The Cavaliers have advanced to Round 2 of the 2018 Cavs Playoffs presented by Discount Drug Mart to face the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals in a best-of-seven-series.



Tickets for the Games 1 and 2 Official Road Game Watch Parties at The Q presented by Budweiser this Tuesday, May 1st at 8:00 p.m., and Thursday, May 3rd at 6:00 p.m. are ON SALE NOW. Tickets for home Games 3 and 4, on Saturday May 5th at 8:30 p.m. and Monday, May 7th at 8:30 p.m. go ON SALE MAY 1st AT 11:00 a.m. at cavs.com/tickets.

Fans are invited to bring their energy to The Q for Game 1 and Game 2 to cheer on the team together at the Cavs Official Road Game Watch Parties presented by Budweiser.



Round 2, Game 1: Tuesday, May 1st at 8:00 p.m.

(Doors to The Q will open at 6:30 p.m.)



Round 2, Game 2: Thursday, May 3rd at 6:00 p.m.

(Doors to The Q will open at 4:30 p.m.)



Tickets are on sale NOW at cavs.com/tickets and are $5.00 each with all proceeds benefiting the local community charitable efforts of Say Yes to Education and Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. There is a 6 ticket limit per person.