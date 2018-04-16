Bad Eggs! Check Before You Make Breakfast

A farm in Indiana is recalling more than 200 million eggs sold in nine states over salmonella fears. The eggs were not listed as being sold in Ohio, but if you have family in any of the states listed below, give them a call and let them know to check their eggs.

The eggs are "ROSE ACRE FARMS" and they have voluntarily recalled nearly 207 MILLION eggs due to potential contamination with Salmonella Braenderup.

At least 22 illnesses have been reported so far, the FDA said Friday.

The eggs were sold through retail stores and restaurants. They reached consumers in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.