Are Parents Responsible When Their Kid Breaks Something?

This "Something" Is Valued At $132,000.00!

June 18, 2018
Desiray
Shows

Watch your kids!! My kids love The Cleveland Museum of Art and since admission is free I would take them every chance I could.

Here's what happened:

A city in Kansas is reportedly demanding $132,000 from the parents of a 5-year-old boy who knocked over a glass sculpture. Check out the photos and video - the parent is sitting with a few other people not paying attention to her son. The boy is climbing on the statue, hugging on it, and knocks it over causing it to break.

Please note, the mom is not far away, but she is not watching her kid! I absolutely believe she is responsible for the damage caused by her son due to her negligence.

The piece of art, “Aphrodite di Kansas City,” was on display at an Overland Park community center when the boy damaged it on May 19, the Kansas City Star reported. He was attending a wedding reception with his parents at the time.

See the photos and the rest of the story here.

Art
Museum
Parents
Delinquent
kids
Treasure

